The Armed Forces Support Forces have a new commander

By Decree No. 141/2024, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed a new commander of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine — Oleksandr Yakovets.

Earlier in the day, the president, by decree No. 140/2024, dismissed the commander of the Support Forces, Dmytro Gerega.

The support forces of the Armed Forces unite under their command five main military components, among which are electronic warfare, engineering forces, radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, military topographic service, hydrometeorological service and canine service.

Prior to todayʼs appointment, Brigadier General Oleksandr Yakovets was the chief of engineering troops of the Armed Forces Support Forces. Engineer troops are responsible, in particular, for the creation of a system of engineering barriers, fortification equipment of positions and, in general, for the construction of defenses.

From 2009 to 2018, Oleksandr Yakovets served as the commander of the 91st separate operational support regiment. During the war in the east, demining operations were conducted under his leadership, fortification equipment of the second line of defense was created in the Donetsk region, etc.