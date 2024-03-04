The General Staff of the Ukrainian army stated that the Russians lost another 1,150 soldiers. 78 combat clashes took place at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of March 4 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russians stormed the positions of the Ukrainian Defense Forces near Synkivka and Tabaivka, Kharkiv region, 11 times.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 5 attacks by Russian troops in the districts of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region, and Terny and Verkhnyokamyanske, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, the Ukrainians repelled 5 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Andriivka, Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 20 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske, Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivske direction, the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the districts of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. There, the Russians tried more than 30 times to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops.

In the Orikhiv direction, Russian invaders attacked Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region three times.

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding positions in the Kherson direction.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, on March 3, the occupiers lost approximately 1,150 soldiers (killed and wounded), 8 tanks, 21 armored vehicles, 22 artillery systems, one rocket salvo fire system, 2 air defense systems, 2 drones, one cruise missile, 42 vehicles and a unit of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: