In Russiaʼs Samara region, a railway bridge was blown up. The movement of trains is paralyzed

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine confirmed the detonation of the railway bridge across the Chapaevka River in Russiaʼs Samara region.

The strength structures of the bridge were blown up around 6 oʼclock in the morning on March 4. Now the Russians will not be able to use the bridge for a long time.

The Russians used the railway line to transport military cargo, in particular, engineering ammunition produced by the JSC "Polimer" plant in Chapaevsk, the Samara region.