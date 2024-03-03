In Odesa, the bodies of 10 dead people were found under the rubble of a high-rise building

In Odesa, bodies of the dead continue to be found under the rubble of the entrance of a nine-story building.
The State Emergency Service reported at 08:32 that one body had been found. The head of the regional administration Oleg Kiper later wrote that a woman was found, and the body of a baby was found next to her. Kiper writes that the child is probably not even a year old.
As of 10:00 a.m., the death toll has risen to ten.
- On the night of March 2, a Russian drone, probably Shahed, targeted a nine-story building in Odessa and collapsed one entrance. 18 apartments were destroyed. 10 people died, including three children. Nine were injured. Five people were rescued from the rubble.
- March 3 is a day of mourning in Odesa and the region.