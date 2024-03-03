In Odesa, the bodies of 10 dead people were found under the rubble of a high-rise building

In Odesa, bodies of the dead continue to be found under the rubble of the entrance of a nine-story building.

The State Emergency Service reported at 08:32 that one body had been found. The head of the regional administration Oleg Kiper later wrote that a woman was found, and the body of a baby was found next to her. Kiper writes that the child is probably not even a year old.

As of 10:00 a.m., the death toll has risen to ten.