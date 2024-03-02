The death toll from a drone strike on a high-rise building in Odesa has increased to eight

Russian occupiers attacked a nine-story building in Odessa with a drone. One entrance collapsed as a result of the impact. So far, rescuers have found the bodies of six dead people, including a three-year-old child, under the rubble.

The State Emergency Service writes about this.

Another eight people were injured, including a child. Rescuers are on site sorting out the rubble, 18 apartments in the building were destroyed. 95 rescuers and 22 pieces of equipment were involved in the search.

As of 6:00 p.m. , it became known about seven dead people — the bodies of a mother and her 3-month-old child were unblocked from under the rubble.

The death toll rose to eight as of 9:00 p.m.

The search operation is ongoing.

In Odesa and the Odesa region, mourning was announced for March 3.