Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchih took second place at the World High Jump Championship

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Maguchih won silver at the World Championship in the Scottish city of Glasgow, held on March 1.

This is reported by the Athletics Federation of Ukraine.

Maguchih started the competition with a height of 1.92 meters. She overcame every height on the first attempt and came out as the leader up to the mark of 1.99 meters — however, she did not manage to overcome this height.

The athlete showed a result of 1.97 meters and became the second. Instead, one of Maguchihʼs main rivals, Australian Nicola Olislagers, jumped 1.99 meters on the third attempt and won. Slovenian Lia Apostolovski took third place with a result of 1.95 meters.

"The start of the season was better than its end. In fact, the feelings after the competition are mixed. But I am happy about the medal, because every award is important," said Yaroslava Maguchih.

Ukrainian Yuliya Levchenko decided to start the competition with a starting height of 1.84 meters, which she had no problems with. The first attempt to jump 1.88 meters was also quite successful, but the bar did not hold, so she did not manage to overcome the height. The next two attempts were also unsuccessful.