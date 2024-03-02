ZSU: A-50 planes have not been seen for the sixth day. Russian fighters can no longer feel free

For the sixth day in a row, the Ukrainian military does not record flights of A-50 long-range radar detection and surveillance aircraft over the Sea of Azov. Russian combat aviation began to act more cautiously.

Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat told about this on the air of the national telethon.

"[fighters] Su-34 and Su-35 can no longer feel free. A guided aerial bomb has a limited range. In order to reach further away, you need to fly closer. Flying closer could be the end. The pilots and their command understand this perfectly and act more cautiously. This gives our troops a chance to catch their breath," Ignat said.

He added that the absence of A-50 in the sky is a good and pleasant fact. The occupiers do not know how to use the planes further.