The General Staff announced that the Russians had lost another 960 soldiers. There were 73 clashes at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces named the estimated Russian losses as of March 2 and the current situation at the front.

During the day, 73 combat clashes took place.

In the Lyman direction, the troops repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Terna, Rozdolivka, Donetsk region, and Belogorivka, Luhansk region, where the enemy, with the support of aviation, tried to break through the defenses.

In the Bakhmut direction, 4 attacks were repulsed in the Bohdanivka and Andriivka areas of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to improve their tactical positions.

In the Avdiivka direction, 20 enemy attacks were repelled in the areas of Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, Nevelske settlements of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivskyi direction, the defense forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Georgiivka, Pobeda, Novomykhailivka and south of Zolota Niva of the Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses 25 times.

Russian losses per day

According to the General Staff, on March 1, the occupiers lost an estimated 960 soldiers (killed/wounded), 14 tanks, 29 armored vehicles, 47 artillery systems, three anti-aircraft guns, five air defense systems, 35 drones, one Su-34 fighter, 61 vehicles and six units special equipment

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: