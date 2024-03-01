Polish protesters completely blocked the movement of trucks through Shegyny

Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks on six routes of checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine. Today, they completely blocked the movement of trucks in the "Shegyny" point. Currently, 2,350 freight vehicles are waiting in queues on Polish territory.

This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.

Starting today, the Poles refused to allow all trucks to pass, both towards Ukraine and towards Poland, at the Sheghini checkpoint. Previously, there was a critical minimum crossing of the border by trucks in this direction. Over the past day, only 47 vehicles crossed the border in both directions.

There is also a significant decrease in throughput capacity at the "Yagodin" PE. Yesterday, 111 trucks crossing the border from Poland to Ukraine crossed the border there. Farmers did not miss a single truck from Ukraine to Poland.