Polish protesters completely blocked the movement of trucks through Shegyny

Polish farmers continue to block the movement of trucks on six routes of checkpoints between Poland and Ukraine. Today, they completely blocked the movement of trucks in the "Shegyny" point. Currently, 2,350 freight vehicles are waiting in queues on Polish territory.
This was announced by the spokesman of the State Border Service Andriy Demchenko on the air of the telethon.
Starting today, the Poles refused to allow all trucks to pass, both towards Ukraine and towards Poland, at the Sheghini checkpoint. Previously, there was a critical minimum crossing of the border by trucks in this direction. Over the past day, only 47 vehicles crossed the border in both directions.
There is also a significant decrease in throughput capacity at the "Yagodin" PE. Yesterday, 111 trucks crossing the border from Poland to Ukraine crossed the border there. Farmers did not miss a single truck from Ukraine to Poland.
- From November 2023, Poles periodically block checkpoints on the border with Ukraine. Polish carriers, and then farmers, have been obstructing the movement of trucks for varying lengths of time, demanding from their authorities and the European Union to improve working conditions and preferences. They are asking for a ban on the import of agricultural products from Ukraine that do not meet EU standards, the return of the permit system for Ukrainian transporters, subsidies for fertilizers, compensation for excise duty on fuel, payment of subsidies, and have other demands that have nothing to do with Ukraine.
- On February 20, Polish farmers began a general strike across the country. The Association of Hunters joined them. Protesters blocked six checkpoints on the border with Ukraine
- Ukraine considers criticism of its products unfounded and calls it a political issue