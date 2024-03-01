Zara will return to Ukraine this year

The Spanish company Inditex — the owner of the Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Uterque, Oysho and Massimo Dutti brands — will open part of its stores in Kyiv in April 2024.

This is reported by the Financial Times.

Inditex plans to open 50 of 84 stores in Ukraine. As noted by the Financial Times, the company informed its landlords about this. The resumption of work will begin with 20 stores, in particular in the shopping centers of Kyiv.

Inditex stressed that the company will prioritize the safety of employees and customers and adapt its plans to market conditions. Some Ukrainian workers have already been sent to study in Poland to prepare them for returning to work.