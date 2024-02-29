The defense forces denied the information about the occupation of the village of Berdychi in the Avdiivka direction

The defense forces of Ukraine repelled 25 attacks by Russian invaders in the Avdiivka direction last day.

Dmytro Lykhovii, the spokesman of the "Tavria", announced this on the air of the national telethon.

"There are ongoing hostilities and fierce battles, in particular for Berdychi, about which, unfortunately, unverified information is circulating in the information space... In the sense of the village of Berdychi, the information that it is occupied is based on the data of actually enemy enemy channels, which only pretend to be Ukrainian," Lykhova said.

According to him, battles are being fought for the village of Berdychi, as well as for other settlements in the Avdiivka region — Orlivka, Tonenka, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

"There, the enemy is carrying out assault operations, but it is not overwhelmingly successful," Lykhoviy summarized.