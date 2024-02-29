Five more children were returned from the occupation

Five more children — two girls and three boys — were returned from the temporarily occupied territories of the Kherson region.

The head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

The youngest child is 4 years old, and the oldest is 16, among the rescued children there is one orphan. They are now in a safe place and receiving the necessary treatment.

In total, since the beginning of the year, it has been possible to return 25 children from the Kherson region.