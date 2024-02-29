SBI completed the investigation into the traffic accident involving the MP from “Motherland” Andriy Nikolayenko

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has completed the investigation of the traffic accident involving the MP from "Batkivshchyna" Andriy Nikolayenko. In November 2023, he beat an 18-year-old girl to death.

This was reported by the press service of SBI.

The accident occurred on November 3, 2023 at around 10:00 a.m. on the Kyiv-Chop highway, near the village of Berezivka (the Kyiv region). SBI established that Nikolayenko was moving from the capital to Lviv exceeding the speed limit by 40-50 kmph. This was recorded by cameras on the track and confirmed by a photo technical examination.

At that time, an 18-year-old girl was running across the road in the village. Nikolayenko did not reduce speed and ran over the girl — she died on the spot from her injuries. The investigation established that the girl could have survived if the driver had not exceeded the speed limit and braked in time.

SBI claims that Nikolayenko is a systematic violator. During 2022-2023 he was issued 22 administrative resolutions. Nikolayenko himself stated that he was sober and did not break the rules, but "the tragedy could not be avoided." He faces 8 years in prison.