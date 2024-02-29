The “Air Alarm Ukraine” app will now warn of increased danger in a specific region

From now on, the "Air Alarm Ukraine" application will send warnings about increased danger in certain cities and communities. A notification about the approach of a missile or a drone will be sent additionally during the general alarm.

This is stated in the blog of the application developer “Ajax Systems”.

The new ads will notify people about a threat specific to their location. In addition to the new warning, the application has added volume settings for the notification "Increased danger!" and notifications if the message "Increased danger!" stop coming.

Ajax Systems

The spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Yuriy Ignat explained on the air of the telethon that you need to enter your region in the application. Then additional information about "Increased danger!" will appear. He also emphasized that in order to obtain accurate information about air alarms, it is necessary to follow the publications of the Air Force.

You need to update the application for new notifications.