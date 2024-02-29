The General Staff named the approximate losses of the enemy for the day. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine named the estimated losses of the Russians as of February 29 and reported on the current situation at the front.

On the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy attacks in the Synkivka and Tabaivka districts of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian troops repelled 12 enemy attacks in Terny, Yampolivka (the Donetsk region), and Bilohorivka (the Luhansk region).

On the direction of Bakhmut, the Defense Forces repelled nine enemy attacks in the Ivanivske and Klishchiivka areas of the Donetsk region.

On the Avdiivka direction, the defenders repelled 25 enemy attacks in the Berdychi, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske areas of the Donetsk region.

On the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy tried 38 times to break through the defenses in the Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Novomykhailivka, and Urozhaine areas of the Donetsk region.

Also, Ukrainian troops repelled an enemy attack in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The Defense Forces are holding positions in the Kherson direction. During the past day, Ukrainian troops repelled four enemy assaults on the left bank of the Dnipro River.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, as of February 29, the estimated losses of the occupiers amounted to 1 150 soldiers (killed and wounded), 23 tanks, 44 armored vehicles, 41 artillery systems, two air defense systems, 15 unmanned aerial vehicles, 40 units of motor vehicles and seven units of special equipment.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: