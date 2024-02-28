Albania will open an embassy in Kyiv

Albania plans to open its embassy in Kyiv in the near future.

This was announced by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, after a meeting with the Minister of European Affairs and Foreign Affairs of Albania, Igli Hassani.

"I highly appreciate this decision, which will significantly invigorate our bilateral ties," Kuleba commented.

The parties also identified ways to strengthen defense cooperation with an emphasis on artillery shells, noted effective cooperation within the framework of international organizations.

Albania announced its readiness to join the Core Group of the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

For his part, Igli Hasani noted that Albania supports the Ukrainian peace formula, Ukraineʼs Euro-Atlantic aspirations, including the Albanian commitment to help in reconstruction.

On this day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania.