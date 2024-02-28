Ukraine and Albania signed the Treaty on Friendship and Cooperation

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky and Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama signed the Agreement on Friendship and Cooperation between Ukraine and Albania.

This is stated on the website of the Office of the President.

The document will contribute to the development of cooperation with Albania and the strengthening of Ukraineʼs position in the Balkan region.

According to this agreement, Ukraine and Albania will develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, science and technology, culture, education, health care, mass media, tourism and sports.

They also plan to establish trade between state and private enterprises and organizations of the two countries.

In addition, the parties will cooperate in the field of environmental protection, application of environmentally friendly technologies and rational use of natural resources.

Ukraine and Albania will ensure the expansion of contacts between citizens and state and non-state organizations, trade unions, educational and cultural institutions, youth and sports organizations of the two states.

Ukraine and Albania will also cooperate in the fight against organized crime, terrorism, drug trafficking, human trafficking, smuggling of all kinds, including cultural and historical values.

On February 28, President Zelensky arrived in Albania to participate in the "Ukraine — Southeast Europe" summit. There he met with the Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. Zelensky presented Rama with the Order of Yaroslav the Wise, 1st degree, for his significant contribution to strengthening cooperation between countries, supporting the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

Zelensky thanked the government and people of Albania for supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression, in particular for the approval of a new tranche of military support to Ukraine with equipment and ammunition.

Zelensky and Rama discussed the defense needs of Ukraine and the possibility of joint production of weapons.