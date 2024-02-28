Ukraine received $760 million in grant funds from Japan and Norway

The state budget of Ukraine received a $760 million grant within the framework of the World Bank project "Supporting public expenditures to ensure sustainable public administration in Ukraine" (PEACE in Ukraine).

This was reported by the Ministry of Finance.

The Japanese government provided $465 million, and the Norwegian government provided $295 million. The money will be used to partially offset state budget expenditures not related to security and defense.

It is, in particular, about pension payments, payments to employees of the State Emergency Service and teachersʼ wages.

"The assistance of international partners is critically important for financing the social sphere of Ukraine during the war. I am grateful to our partners for their willingness to help and actively cooperate at a crucial time for Ukraine," emphasized the Minister of Finance Serhiy Marchenko.