Ukraine switched to European electricity trade rules

Ukraine has completed the transition to European electricity trade rules. Joint auctions for access to interstate crossings with Moldova were held on the “Ukrenergo” platform.

This was reported by the press service of the "Ukrenergo".

The day before, the first joint monthly auction for access to interstate crossings with electricity supply in March for Ukraine and Moldova ended. The auction in this format lasted a week.

In the Ukraine-Moldova direction, the distributed capacity was 463 MW, in the opposite direction — 96 MW.

The full available bandwidth for each direction was distributed among four participants. In total, there were eight participants in the direction Ukraine-Moldova, and nine in the opposite direction.

Demand for bandwidth in each monthly auction exceeded that offered for allocation. This determined the maximum price of the auction for the direction Ukraine — Moldova €0.05pMW, and for the direction Moldova-Ukraine €0.5pMW.

In the event that the demand for bandwidth does not exceed the offered bandwidth in the auction, the marginal price is zero.

Daily auctions with Moldova are scheduled for February 29, with a delivery date of March 1.