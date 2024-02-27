The 110th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which defended Avdiivka for two years, went on rotation for the first time

110 A separate mechanized brigade named after Corporal General Mark Bezruchka of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that it was going on rotation.

"We are going on vacation. We leave with our heads held high. After two years of confrontation, finally rotation. We will gather strength to beat the enemy again. We wish the units that replaced us patience," the message reads.

The military thanked the military-civilian administrations of Avdiyivka, Myrnograd and Pokrovsky of the Donetsk region, where they held the defense, and the leadership of the Avdiyiv coke-chemical plant, where the positions of the Defense Forces were before being captured by the enemy.

"Your help is invaluable. In unity we are invincible. The "Empire" must fall apart," declared the 110th OMBr.