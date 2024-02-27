The SBU completed the investigation into the destruction of the Mriya plane

The SBU collected "indisputable evidence of the guilt" of Serhiy Bychkov, the former director general of Antonov State Enterprise, and Oleksandr Netiosov, the head of the aviation security unit, whose actions led to the destruction of the An-225 "Mriya" aircraft.

According to the investigation, before the full-scale invasion of Russia, the perpetrators prevented National Guard servicemen from entering the territory of the Gostomel airport to prepare for its defense.

To do this, in the period from January to February 2022, the officials ordered to block the admission of the Ukrainian military to the territory of the facility.

The investigators completed the pre-trial investigation and sent the indictment to the court.

The extras are charged under part 2 of Art. 27, Part 2 of Art. 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It is about obstructing the legal activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other military formations. The accused are currently in custody. They face up to 15 years in prison.