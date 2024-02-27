Latvia has extended restrictions on Russians entering the country for another year

Latvia has extended the current restrictions for Russians entering the country for one year, Delfi reports.

The Cabinet of Ministers supported the relevant proposal of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in view of the fact that Russia has not stopped the war against Ukraine.

Restrictions on tourist trips, implemented since September 2022, have been extended until March 4, 2025.

Currently, Russians can obtain visas for entry only in exceptional cases — upon applications from family members of citizens of Latvia or other EU countries and from Russians with a residence permit in Latvia, as well as "for humanitarian reasons" in the event of illness or death of a close relative, a threat to themselves or to participate in a court hearing in Latvia.

In September 2023, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia banned cars with Russian license plates from entering their territory, and already this year, amendments to the Road Traffic Act came into effect in the country, allowing confiscation of cars with Russian license plates under certain conditions.