Veterans will be able to get prosthetic teeth for free in Ukraine

The Cabinet of Ministers launched a pilot project for free dentures for veterans.

This was reported by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Combatants, people who have been disabled due to war, and some categories of military personnel will be able to receive free dental prosthetics services in hospitals, regardless of their ownership.

The state compensates hospitals for dental prosthetics costs for veterans through the National Health Service of Ukraine (NHSU), which concludes contracts with medical institutions and purchases medical services from them.

750 million hryvnias were invested in the pilot project.