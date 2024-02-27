Viktor Pavluschyk became the new chairman of NAPC

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine officially appointed Viktor Pavluschyk as the new head of the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption (NAPC).

The MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

On February 25, the Selection Committee for the position of the head of the NAPC elected Viktor Pavluschyk by six votes. The commission determined that Pavluschyk has the best professional experience, knowledge and qualities for the head of NAPC and meets the criteria of competence and integrity.

51 candidates were admitted to the competition for the head of NAPC. From them, based on the results of the general ability test, 24 candidates participated in the second stage of the competition — they underwent integrity interviews. 10 candidates made it to the final interviews.

According to Transparency International Ukraine, Pavluschyk sees the analysis of implementation of audit recommendations and European Commission recommendations, reduction of bureaucracy in NAKC, its digitalization, and normalization of the agencyʼs work as his main priority tasks.

What is known about Pavluschyk

In Pavluschykʼs autobiography, which he submitted to the competition, it is noted that he graduated from the National Academy of the Security Service of Ukraine with a major in "Jurisprudence". He also received an education at Taras Shevchenko Kyiv National University, majoring in International Business.

From 2008 to 2015, Pavluschyk served in SBU bodies in operative and managerial positions. After that, he started working as a detective at NABU. In November 2017, he became a senior detective — the head of NABU detective department.

This department is engaged in the detection and investigation of criminal corruption offenses committed by representatives of the judiciary and prosecutors.