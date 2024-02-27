The General Staff informed about the loss of another 850 Russian soldiers. The situation at the front

The General Staff of the Armed Forces informed about the approximate losses of the Russians as of February 27 and spoke about the current situation at the front.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 Russian attacks in the Ivanivka and Tabaivka districts and 20 attacks in the Synkivka area of the Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks in the Terny area of the Donetsk region. On Bakhmut direction, they repelled 9 attacks near Ivanivskyi and Klishchiivka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Defense Forces repulsed 19 enemy attacks near Berdychi, Orlivka, Severne, Pervomaiske and Nevelske.

In the Maryinka direction, the Defense Forces are holding back the invaders near Novomykhailivka, the Donetsk region. There, the Russians tried to break through the defenses 25 times. In addition, the defenders repelled 8 more attacks near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Pobyeda.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 6 attacks by Russians in the Robotyne region. In the Kherson direction, the Defense Forces repelled 2 assaults by the occupiers on the left bank of the Dnipro River. The troops continue to hold their positions.

Russian losses over the past day

According to the General Staff, during the day the occupiers lost approximately 850 soldiers (killed and wounded), one tank, 16 armored vehicles, 16 artillery systems, 22 drones, 2 cruise missiles, 28 vehicles and 8 special vehicles.

The total estimated losses of the Russians during a full-scale invasion are as follows: