Podolyak: The killed pilot Maksim Kuzminov used the protection plan in Spain

Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who stole a Russian Mi-8 AMTSH helicopter for GUR (the Main Directorate of Intelligence) in August 2023, lived in Spain under a protection plan and allegedly with a Ukrainian passport.

As an adviser to the Presidentʼs Office Mykhailo Podoliak told in an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mund, despite the fact that the pilot used the protection plan, was forced to avoid contacts and change his life, he was still killed. And that is why Spain should conduct a thorough investigation.

"The Russian mafia is very well established in Spain," noted Podolyak.

According to him, the Spanish investigation should show who should pay for Russiaʼs crime on Spanish soil.

Another Spanish newspaper El Periódico stated that Maksim Kuzminov allegedly lived in Spain with a Ukrainian passport. The document was found with the pilot. There was his photo, but the name and age were changed to 33-year-old Ihor Shevchenko. The newspaper also presented such a photo.