Minister Kamyshin: Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of Shahed drones

Ukraine has caught up with Russia in the production of its own analogues of Shahed kamikaze drones.

The Minister of Strategic Industry Oleksandr Kamyshin informed on the air of the telethon that these drones are similar to the Russian-Iranian drones in all technical parameters and are in no way inferior. They are already working in Russia.

However, the minister noted that the capabilities of the Ukrainian defense complex are currently greater than what Ukraine can buy. What the budget funds are sufficient for has already been contracted. Therefore, the government is asking allies to purchase drones for Ukraine from our manufacturers.

As an example, he cited the promise of a group of NATO member states to transfer a million drones to Ukraine within the framework of the Drone Coalition. The government is asking to fulfill it through contracts with Ukrainian manufacturers.