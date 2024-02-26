The Security Service of Ukraine exposed a couple who were preparing a missile attack on the TPP to cut off electricity in Lviv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed an agent group of the FSB of Russia, which was preparing a missile attack on the energy structure of the Lviv region. Among the main targets of the agents were power plants.

This was reported by SBU press service.

According to the investigation, the Russian special service involved a local couple in the operation. The law enforcement officers claim that the main figure in the case turned out to be a man who has been serving a sentence in a local prison since 2023 for inflicting grievous bodily harm. He distributed posts in support of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine on social networks — this is how the FSB established contact with him and recruited him.

Investigators say that the suspect enlisted his wife to cooperate with the FSB. Her task was to take photos of energy facilities with a link to the area. For this, the couple was allegedly promised a monetary reward.

According to SBU, the Russians wanted to use the collected information for missile strikes on the energy structure of the western part of Ukraine. During the searches, a mobile phone was found in the manʼs possession, which he used to communicate with the FSB.

The man was suspected of treason committed under martial law and justifying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine. He faces life imprisonment. They also plan to inform his wife of suspicion of treason. The investigation is ongoing.