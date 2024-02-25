16 out of 18 Shahed attack drones were shot down over Ukraine at night

On the night of February 25, the Air Defense Forces shot down 16 of the 18 Shahed attack drones that the Russian invaders were using to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

The occupiers launched drones from Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation) and Cape Chauda (Crimea).

Strike UAVs were destroyed within Poltava, Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Kherson regions.

Mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces, anti-aircraft missile units, and Air Force aviation were involved in the shootdown.