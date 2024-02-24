The EU plans to integrate Ukraine into its defense-industrial complex

In three weeks, the European Commission will present a new strategy for the EU defense industry, which will include the integration of Ukraine, including the opening of an innovative defense office in Kyiv.

This was announced by the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, at a press conference in Kyiv.

According to her, the European Union seeks to strengthen both its and Ukrainian defense capabilities. Therefore, the European Commission is developing a new strategy, which will be the first step towards the integration of Ukraine into European defense programs.

The European Union is learning from Ukraineʼs experience on the battlefield and wants to strengthen cooperation.

"We will meet our obligations regarding defense support to Ukraine," added Ursula von der Leyen.

So far, the EU has provided Ukraine with €28 billion in military support, and is currently working on the creation of a special aid fund for Ukraine, which provides for the allocation of an additional €5 billion for the purchase of weapons.

As the head of the European Commission noted, Ukraine has already received half a million ammunitions from the EU, and by the end of the year this number will increase to a million.