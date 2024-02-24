Two more children were returned from the occupied territories

It was possible to evacuate two native sisters from the temporarily occupied territory of Luhansk region. Due to the full-scale war, the girls did not see their mother for two years.

This was reported in the Ministry of Reintegration.

At the time of the full-scale Russian invasion, the girls lived with their grandparents in a small village in Luhansk region, while their mother worked in the city. The Russians quickly occupied the village, so it was not possible to immediately take the children away.

In 2022, children were forced to study according to the Russian school curriculum, and then the occupation authorities began to pressure the grandparents to take care of their granddaughters according to the Russian model.

However, the Ministry of Reintegration, the Public Union "Ukrainian Network for Childrenʼs Rights" and the project of finding and returning children "The Way Home" were able to return the children to their mothers.