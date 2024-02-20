Ukraine returned eleven more children from the occupied territories

Eleven children were returned from the temporarily occupied territories and the Russian Federation to Ukraine through the mediation of Qatar.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets and head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak reported this.

"These are 6 girls, including two native two-year-old twin sisters, and 5 boys. The youngest returned child is 2 years old, the oldest is 16 years old," wrote Lubinets.

According to him, two children were met with an ambulance, since one child cannot move at all.

He added that the return of the children was facilitated by Qatar, UNICEF and the State Border Service. The development of the return path and the entire process was handled by the Office of the Ombudsman together with other state authorities.

The children survived the occupation, the death of relatives, injuries. To some, the Russian Federation forcibly issued a passport and found "guardians" for them.