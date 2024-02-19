Five more children were returned from the occupied territory of the Kherson region

It was possible to return five children from the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region to controlled Ukraine.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional administration, announced this.

One child is a 14-year-old girl deprived of parental care. When her guardian grandmother died, she was left alone in the occupation. However, she has now been returned from the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region, and will be taken care of.

Two more families — four children and their parents — also managed to leave. The adults turned to the Save Ukraine charity to help them leave the occupation.

In total, since the beginning of 2024, it was possible to return 16 children from the occupied territories of the Kherson region.