The President addressed Ukrainians on the day of the second anniversary of the full-scale war

On the second anniversary of the Russian invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi addressed Ukrainians from Gostomel airport, from where Russia planned to launch its takeover of Kyiv.

"Great people of a great country! I am incredibly proud of everyone. I admire everyone. I believe in everyone. Any normal person wants the war to end. But none of us will allow Ukraine to end. That is why we always add: on our terms to the words about ending the war. That is why next to the word "peace" always sounds: fair. That is why the word "independent" will always stand next to the word "Ukraine" in future history. We have been fighting for this for 730 days of our lives. And we will win. On the best day of our lives. Thank you to all our soldiers, our people and everyone in the world who stands by us and the truth. Glory to Ukraine!" — he said.

According to Zelenskyi, two years ago, a full-scale invasion began from the airport in Gostomel, and two years later, our partners are met here — Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Malone, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Minister era of Belgium of Alexander De Croo.

"And this symbolically and eloquently describes the path we have traveled over these two years and the difference between February 24 then and now," the president added.

According to Zelenskyi, during the two years of the war, Ukrainians became 730 days closer to victory.