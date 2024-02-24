The prime ministers of Italy, Canada and Belgium, as well as the president of the European Commission, came to Kyiv

Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Maloni, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Belgium Alexander De Croo and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv to show solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Reuters writes about it.

Maloney is to hold a video conference from Kyiv, in which the leaders of the leading G7 democracies will participate, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will be invited to join the discussion.

Ursula von der Leyen stated that "more than ever, we firmly support Ukraine financially, economically, militarily and morally. Until the country finally becomes free."

Serhii Nikiforov, press secretary of the President of Ukraine, announced that many foreign leaders will arrive in Ukraine on February 24.