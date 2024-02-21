Spokesman of the President: Many foreign leaders will come to Ukraine on the commemoration of the full-scale invasion

Many foreign leaders have planned their visits to Ukraine for February 24, the second commemoration of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was announced by the press secretary of the President of Ukraine, Serhiy Nikiforov, on the air of the national telethon.

"On February 24, there will be many visits by foreign leaders, our great friends and reliable partners. Who exactly it will be — for obvious reasons, I cannot say. We expect that these will not just be symbolic visits of support, but these visits will have practical results," he said.

According to him, "it remains to wait a couple more days, and everything will become clear."

The presidentʼs press secretary announced an online meeting of the "G7" with Ukraineʼs participation. He believes that this is "a very strong sign of support".

Nikiforov also noted that a conference is being prepared for February 25, at which Ukraineʼs future path will be discussed.

According to the press secretary, all the top speakers from the government, the military-political leadership of Ukraine, the prime minister, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada, the SBU, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Strategic Industry, the first lady, the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Presidentʼs Office and the president himself will be present.

The meeting will discuss, in particular, the future of the Ukrainian army — its development, introduction of modern technologies. The issues of Ukraineʼs integration into the EU and NATO, security guarantees, mental health of Ukrainians who suffered during the war, and business support will also be raised, Nikiforov notes.