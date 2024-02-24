At night, Air Defense Forces shot down 12 drones and two missiles — there are hits and victims in Odessa

The Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine last night with the help of attack drones and air missiles.

The enemy launched two Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Kh-59 guided air missiles and 12 Shahed drones.

As a result of the air defense operation, two Kh-59 guided air missiles and 12 Shahed BpLA were destroyed in the Kirovohrad, Odesa, and Mykolaiv regions.

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.

In Odesa, a residential building caught fire as a result of a drone attack. Three people were injured, one man was killed, Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, said.