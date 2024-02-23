The presidentʼs office showed the full text of the security agreement with Denmark

On February 23, 2024, Ukraine and Denmark concluded an agreement on long-term support and cooperation in the field of security. Ukraineʼs support under the agreement will last for 10 years.

The presidentʼs office published the full text of the agreement, here are the main points:

Denmark will provide long-term military support to Ukraine for self-defense, stability and deterrence of future Russian aggression. In 2022, the Danish government provided €565 million in military support to Ukraine. In addition, the Danish Fund for the Support of Ukraine allocated €8.5 billion for current support in 2023-2028. In 2024, military support will amount to at least €1.8 billion.

Euro-Atlantic integration

Ukraine undertakes to implement the reforms identified by the EU, the IMF and NATO, which cover, in particular, governance, transparency, the fight against corruption and democratic control over the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Implementation of these reforms by Ukraine is key in the context of its aspirations to the EU and NATO.

Deterrence and defense

Since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in 2022, Denmark has been one of the most important providers of military aid to Ukraine and promises to maintain this level. In addition, Denmark led efforts to form an international coalition that will provide Ukraine with fighter jets. Denmark will continue its efforts to improve the ability of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine to defend against Russian aggression now, as well as to deter further aggression in the future and to strengthen compatibility with NATO standards.

Ukraine will ensure that military aid to Denmark is used exclusively for Ukraineʼs self-defense and against military objectives.

Denmarkʼs support will include short-term military needs, as well as long-term capacity building of the future Defense Forces of Ukraine. This will be achieved by providing continuous military support in various areas in coordination and cooperation with relevant international partners and institutions, focusing on:

Air Force and Air Defense;

maritime security;

demining;

technologies and drones;

other key capabilities and urgent needs of Ukraine.

Cooperation

Denmark will promote the development of Ukraineʼs defense and industrial base and identify opportunities for closer partnership.

The participants will cooperate so that Ukraine can prevent, detect and counter Russian cyber aggression, cyber espionage and hybrid warfare, including by strengthening cooperation in the field of cyber diplomacy, providing technical assistance to Ukraine, as well as improving its cyber resilience.

Reconstruction and sustainability

Denmark is committed to supporting reconstruction and resilience aimed at addressing urgent needs and creating a foundation for sustainable development. Security commitments will also include the continuation of Denmarkʼs partnership with the city of Mykolaiv and the Mykolaiv region. Denmark will actively cooperate with the city and region to support reconstruction, sustainability and reforms there.

Sanctions

The participants will continue to work to ensure that the price of aggression for Russia continues to grow, in particular through sanctions and export controls.

Ukraine and Denmark will provide each other with updated information on the grounds for sanctions and other relevant information in accordance with their respective obligations.

Implementation of reforms

Ukraine undertakes to further implement reforms to support and protect democracy and the rule of law in Ukraine. Denmark will provide technical and financial resources and support Ukraine on the path of reforms. This involves supporting the reformation of Ukraine on the way to future membership in the EU and NATO. In particular, Denmark will support the EU Anti-Corruption Initiative (EUACI) to provide national relevant authorities with tools and technical assistance to fight corruption.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, consultations will be held to determine the appropriate next steps.

This agreement may be amended and supplemented by written consent of the parties.