The Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law on the demobilization of conscripts in general

The Ukrainian Parliament (the Verkhovna Rada) adopted draft law No. 11035, which provides for the demobilization of conscripts after the end of their military service, in the first reading. The document contains a provision for a 12-month postponement of further mobilization.

The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak informed about this. 319 MPs voted pro.

President Volodymyr Zelensky introduced the draft law on the demobilization of conscripts to the parliament the day before. According to the draft law, conscripts whose term of service has expired during martial law and whose military service has been extended beyond the established terms shall be released from military service to the reserve "within the terms determined by the presidential decree."

At the same time, the Committee on National Security and Defense of the Verkhovna Rada adopted this draft law with the added norm of deferring conscripts for 12 months from further mobilization. In the hall of the Verkhovna Rada, the draft law was adopted with this norm, the MP Oleksiy Honcharenko reported.

From now on, President Volodymyr Zelensky must still sign the draft law, after which the document will enter into force. Then conscripts will be able to be released from military service, which they have been in since February 24, 2022.