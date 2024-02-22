The President submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on the demobilization of conscripts

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) a draft law on changing the terms of conscript military service. Draft law No. 11035 is registered on the website of the Parliament.

The draft law proposes to normalize the possibility of release into the reserve of conscripts who have served the established terms of conscript military service during martial law. The document was sent to the profile committee for consideration, and its text is currently unavailable.