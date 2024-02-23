Zelensky appealed to Trump and the US Congress to see the “tragedy” of the war in Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with the American TV channel Fox News called on the President of the United States Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump to visit Ukraine and see the tragedy of the war with their own eyes.

"Iʼm glad to see all the candidates and all the people who make decisions or can influence that they are not opposed. Just to understand what the war in Ukraine means," he noted.

The interview was conducted in the Kharkiv region, where artillery shots and explosions could already be heard. Volodymyr Zelensky noted that it is important for the United States to see the difference between how people live in Kyiv during the war and how they live in Kharkiv, closer to the front.

The President of Ukraine added that he does not understand how Donald Trump would succeed in implementing his thesis that he will end the war in 24 hours. At the same time, he is ready to meet with him closer to the front line in Ukraine.

"He will see what is happening, and after that, I think, he will change his mind, and we all understand that there are no two sides in this war. There is only one enemy, and that is Putinʼs position," Zelensky emphasized.

The Ukrainian president also appealed to the US Congress, which has not approved a new aid package for Ukraine for months.

"If they want to be very pragmatic, the price of what weʼre asking now is less than it will be in the future... Theyʼre going to pay much, much more," he said.

According to him, without the help of the West, Ukrainian troops may not maintain their defense capability, and Ukraine will not strengthen its economy and stability, which would help to increase the production of its own weapons.

At one stage of the interview, Zelensky was asked about attempts on his life. He replied that after the fifth attempt it was "not interesting to him now".