The Ministry of Defense received almost UAH 2 million from a supplier of goods for the Armed Forces for violating procurement conditions

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal recovered 1.8 million hryvnias from the company that supplied goods to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The money was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
The supplier violated the terms of the purchase agreement, namely the terms of delivery of goods. According to the results of the case review, the supplier voluntarily paid these funds to the Ministry of Defense.
In total, the company paid 25.4 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense in January. The department emphasized that they are monitoring the suppliersʼ fulfillment of their commitments so that Ukrainian soldiers receive all types of services provided by the department on time.
- On February 14, NABU announced that it had discovered a scheme that allows for inflated prices for some categories of products for the army. The scheme is based on the existing procurement system. It allows unscrupulous suppliers to earn excess profits and profit from the military in pricing. Yes, eggs are sold at triple the price, and salmon or blueberries, which are not included in the diet of the military, are sold at prices that are many times lower than market prices.
- Already on February 15, the Ministry of Defense changed the system of procurement of products for the Armed Forces in accordance with the standards of NATO countries. Now the Ministry of Defense sets maximum prices for military products for suppliers.