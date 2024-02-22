The Ministry of Defense received almost UAH 2 million from a supplier of goods for the Armed Forces for violating procurement conditions

The Northern Commercial Court of Appeal recovered 1.8 million hryvnias from the company that supplied goods to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The money was transferred to the Ministry of Defense.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The supplier violated the terms of the purchase agreement, namely the terms of delivery of goods. According to the results of the case review, the supplier voluntarily paid these funds to the Ministry of Defense.

In total, the company paid 25.4 million hryvnias to the Ministry of Defense in January. The department emphasized that they are monitoring the suppliersʼ fulfillment of their commitments so that Ukrainian soldiers receive all types of services provided by the department on time.