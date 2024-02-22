​Parliament created a special commission to investigate the effectiveness of the authorities in Kyiv during the war

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) created a temporary special commission to investigate the functioning of Kyivʼs local authorities.
The MP from the "Voice" party Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated this. 252 MPs voted for it.
The MP from "Servant of the People", a member of the Committee on the Organization of State Power and Local Self-Government Vitaliy Bezhin was appointed the head of the commission.
- On the night of June 1, 2023, three people died in Kyiv due to a closed shelter. The mayor of the capital Vitaliy Klitschko and the head of the Kyiv Military Administration (KCMA) Serhiy Popko were reprimanded, and President Zelensky threatened the mayor with a knockout. Later, Klitschko announced political pressure on the capital authorities and on him personally. Then he hinted that it was allegedly a "planned action by the central government."