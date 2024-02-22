SBU: Russia fired more than 20 missiles from North Korea at Ukraine

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) confirms that Russia has launched more than 20 missiles from North Korea for attacks on Ukraine. Itʼs about ballistic missiles of the Hwasong-11 (KN-23/24) type, which are produced on the territory of the DPRK.

According to the investigation, at least 24 people were killed and more than a hundred were injured from the North Korean missile strikes.

One of the first cases of the use of North Korean missiles was recorded on December 30, 2023 , during the shelling of Zaporizhzhia. The next time the occupiers hit Kyiv with missiles from the DPRK in January of this year, killing four people.

With the same rockets, the Russians hit residential buildings in five front-line villages of Donetsk region, killing 17 civilians. Kharkiv was also hit by North Korean missiles, which killed three people.

SBU opened proceedings on the fact of aiding the aggressor state and violating the laws and customs of war. Law enforcement officers are looking for logistical routes by which North Korea supplies missiles to Russia.