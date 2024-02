On the night of February 22, the Russians launched 10 Shahed drones over the territory of Ukraine. 8 of them were shot down by the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Drones were destroyed within Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv regions. The occupiers also launched the Kh-31P anti-radar missile from the Black Sea.