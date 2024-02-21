At night, Air Defense Forces shot down 13 of 19 Shahed drones and a guided air missile

On the night of February 21, air defense forces destroyed 13 out of 19 launched Shahed drones within Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk regions and a Kh-59 guided air missile in Poltava region.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Some of the six unhitched enemy drones did not reach their targets. The occupiers also attacked with an anti-aircraft guided missile S-300 and four cruise missiles Kh-22.

Telegram / Повітряні Сили ЗС України

Anti-aircraft missile units, mobile fire groups and means of radio-electronic warfare of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.