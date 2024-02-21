For the first time since the beginning of the war, Zelenskyi gathered his faction “Servant of the People” for a meeting. What were they talking about?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi met with peopleʼs deputies from the "Servant of the People" faction. According to "Babel" information, during the conversation the president stressed that it is necessary to maintain unity, because the Russians will continue to destabilize the situation in Ukraine. The conversation concerned challenges for 2024, issues of mobilization and international support of Ukraine.

David Arakhamiya, head of the Servant of the People parliamentary faction, says that the meeting was held to "synchronize efforts and strengthen certain areas of work." According to him, there is "nothing new" in such a meeting, because similar events were held every year before the full-scale Russian invasion.

“We understand that it [the factionʼs meeting with the president] has attracted a lot of media attention because it is the first large-scale gathering since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. But I want to refute all conspiracy theories in advance. It was planned at the end of last year, but the presidentʼs schedule allowed it to be held only now," he explained.

Arakhamia added that they talked about the front, the economy, the help of partners and the preservation of unity in society and, accordingly, about the tasks for the parliament and peopleʼs elected officials in these areas.

"There is a lot of work. But since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the parliament has shown its ability to cope with the most difficult tasks. We will keep this pace until victory," he concluded.