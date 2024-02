Tomorrow, February 21, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi will convene his Servant of the People faction for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

This was reported to "Babel" by interlocutors in the top leadership of the party.

The topics of the meeting are not disclosed.

Yaroslav Zheleznyak, Peopleʼs Deputy from "Holos" also informed about the planned meeting and adds that this event is "extraordinary in our political realities."