GUR: The Russians have increased the number of Iskander launchers on the border with Ukraine

The Russians have slightly increased the number of Iskander launchers along the border with Ukraine. If earlier there were 46, now there are 48.

This was stated in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency by the Deputy Chief of the Main Directorate of Intelligence (also known as GUR) of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Vadym Skibitskyi.

"[They] added two more launchers. It cannot change significantly. Their production is small. There were 46, now there are 48. They added two launchers, they made an additional tactical group, which is used to launch ballistic missiles from the territory of Russia," said Skibitskyi.