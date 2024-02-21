In 2023, the number of fraud cases in Ukraine was a record

In 2023, 82 600 criminal proceedings were opened in Ukraine under the article on fraud, which was 2.6 times more than in 2022. This is the first time in a long time that Ukraine recorded a spike in the activity of fraudsters.

"Opendatabot" writes about this with reference to the data of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The record for fraud cases was last set in 2013, when the number of new proceedings reached more than 47 000. Later, the number decreased, but after the full-scale Russian invasion, it began to increase.

In addition, another record was set in January 2024 — 8 421 open proceedings in a month, which is 1.4 times more than in January 2023.

However, with the onset of full-scale war, the number of cases under the article on fraud that reach court has decreased. In 2021, there were 34% of them, and in the last two years — 18%.